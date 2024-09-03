AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Short Interest Down 9.4% in August

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AQB opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.18.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,923.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. Analysts anticipate that AquaBounty Technologies will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About AquaBounty Technologies

(Get Free Report)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology. In addition, the company offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically engineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.