Arbitrum (ARB) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.74 Billion

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbitrum has a market cap of $1.74 billion and approximately $125.56 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arbitrum has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,496,129,217 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,496,129,217 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.5152968 USD and is up 4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 993 active market(s) with $132,842,990.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

