Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Midland Wealth Advisors LLC

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE:ADM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.53. 358,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,651,501. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.35. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $80.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

