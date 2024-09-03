Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.52

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 281422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Arcos Dorados Stock Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 431.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 55.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

