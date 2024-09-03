Ardor Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.49 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $64.01 million and $5.49 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ardor has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00037959 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012705 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007518 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

