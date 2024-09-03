argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the July 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in argenx by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in argenx by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of argenx stock opened at $517.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.45. argenx has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $540.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.34. argenx had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that argenx will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $546.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of argenx from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of argenx from $519.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.74.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

