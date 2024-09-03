Ark Trading Down 9.2% Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Ark has a total market cap of $55.67 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000802 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001317 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,186,056 coins and its circulating supply is 183,185,634 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

