Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW) Short Interest Down 15.5% in August

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the July 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Arko Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ARKOW traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $0.39. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,720. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44. Arko has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.31.
Arko Company Profile
