Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW) Short Interest Down 15.5% in August

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the July 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKOW traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $0.39. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,720. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44. Arko has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.31.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

