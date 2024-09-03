Arnhold LLC Cuts Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Arnhold LLC decreased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC owned 0.06% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on JEF. StockNews.com lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 1.4 %

JEF opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.34. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $59.97.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 77.35%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

