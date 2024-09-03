Arnhold LLC Grows Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Arnhold LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,319,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC makes up approximately 2.2% of Arnhold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Arnhold LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Golub Capital BDC worth $20,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBDC. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 127,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 15,842 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 39.7% during the second quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 24,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 223,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 31,497 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,513,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,190,000 after purchasing an additional 640,866 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 30,401 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 26,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 62,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,880 shares in the company, valued at $20,378,212.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 707,015 shares of company stock worth $11,199,138. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $171.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 42.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

