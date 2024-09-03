Arnhold LLC Has $10.02 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Arnhold LLC trimmed its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC owned about 0.18% of Whirlpool worth $10,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Whirlpool by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Whirlpool Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE WHR opened at $100.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.98. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $84.18 and a one year high of $142.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.42%.

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

