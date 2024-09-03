Arnhold LLC Purchases 4,609 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Arnhold LLC lifted its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in GitLab by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,242,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,776,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in GitLab by 21.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after buying an additional 22,989 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in GitLab by 36.8% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 4.9% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the second quarter worth about $4,608,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.46. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. Analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTLB. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Baird R W upgraded shares of GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $508,214.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,175 shares in the company, valued at $13,293,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $508,214.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,175 shares in the company, valued at $13,293,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,329 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $58,848.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,731.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,275 shares of company stock worth $6,848,847. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

