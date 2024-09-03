Arnhold LLC Trims Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Arnhold LLC lessened its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Vertiv accounts for approximately 1.9% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Arnhold LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vertiv worth $17,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRT. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 35,286 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 632,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,462 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,071,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,445,000 after purchasing an additional 403,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 441.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv stock opened at $82.35 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.27. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.84, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRT. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

