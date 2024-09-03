Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 158.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARWR. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ ARWR traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $23.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,572. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $39.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.80). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 152.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7,696.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Articles

