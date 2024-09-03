Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the July 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 811,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.4 %

AJG traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $292.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,873. The firm has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $218.63 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.61.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,335 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.06, for a total value of $1,799,520.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,053 shares in the company, valued at $8,536,855.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $2,482,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,654,772.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.06, for a total value of $1,799,520.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,536,855.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,348 shares of company stock worth $13,342,910 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.7% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.38.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

