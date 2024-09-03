Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the July 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.45. 222,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.95. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $161.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,519,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,346,000 after acquiring an additional 254,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $19,092,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASND
About Ascendis Pharma A/S
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ascendis Pharma A/S
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.