Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the July 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.45. 222,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.95. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $161.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,519,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,346,000 after acquiring an additional 254,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $19,092,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

