Ashtead Group’s (AHT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 6,150 ($80.87) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AHT. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.79) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,800 ($89.41) to GBX 6,500 ($85.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,933.13 ($64.87).

AHT stock opened at GBX 5,492 ($72.22) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,259.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,477.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,993.48, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,437 ($58.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,180 ($81.26).

In other Ashtead Group news, insider Renata Ribeiro purchased 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,273 ($69.34) per share, with a total value of £8,436.80 ($11,093.75). In other news, insider Renata Ribeiro purchased 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,273 ($69.34) per share, with a total value of £8,436.80 ($11,093.75). Also, insider Lucinda Riches sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,480 ($72.06), for a total value of £219,200 ($288,231.43). 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

