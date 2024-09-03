Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Ashtead Technology (LON:AT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 775 ($10.19) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:AT opened at GBX 680 ($8.94) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.30. The company has a market capitalization of £542.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,518.52 and a beta of 0.34. Ashtead Technology has a 12 month low of GBX 401.75 ($5.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 893 ($11.74). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 804.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 773.99.

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of subsea cutting, coating removal and cleaning, subsea dredging, ROV and driver tooling, intervention skids, topside support, recovery tools, pumps, reels, ancillary deck equipment, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including imaging and inspection, oceanographic, marine growth removal, monitoring, mooring and riser inspection, environmental monitoring, offshore construction and life of asset monitoring, offshore wind foundation inspection, analysis, 3D imaging and metrology, and remote operations.

