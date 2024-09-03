Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Ashtead Technology (LON:AT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 775 ($10.19) target price on the stock.
Ashtead Technology Stock Performance
Shares of LON:AT opened at GBX 680 ($8.94) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.30. The company has a market capitalization of £542.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,518.52 and a beta of 0.34. Ashtead Technology has a 12 month low of GBX 401.75 ($5.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 893 ($11.74). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 804.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 773.99.
About Ashtead Technology
