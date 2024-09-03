ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the July 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

ASOS Price Performance

ASOMY opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56. ASOS has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $5.92.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.