ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the July 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.
ASOS Price Performance
ASOMY opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56. ASOS has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $5.92.
ASOS Company Profile
