Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.54% of Aspen Technology worth $67,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 612,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,737,000 after buying an additional 44,824 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 38.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,014,000 after acquiring an additional 153,897 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 52.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 293,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,657,000 after purchasing an additional 101,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,002,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Technology

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total value of $219,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZPN. William Blair raised Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

Aspen Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $234.14 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.26 and a fifty-two week high of $235.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of -532.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.49. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $342.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

See Also

