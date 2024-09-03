ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Down 10.4% in August

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the July 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ATIF Price Performance

ATIF stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. ATIF has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90.

Get ATIF alerts:

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. ATIF had a negative return on equity of 335.49% and a negative net margin of 1,017.40%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a business consulting company in Hong Kong, the United States, and Mexico. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily focuses on helping clients going public on the national stock exchanges and OTC markets in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.