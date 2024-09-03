Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ AAME opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.42. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.06% of Atlantic American as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

