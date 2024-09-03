Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Down 11.5% in August

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the July 31st total of 85,800 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 678,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Auddia Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AUUD traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.86. 225,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,133. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80. Auddia has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $12.00.
About Auddia
