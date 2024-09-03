AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AUDC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on AudioCodes from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

AudioCodes Price Performance

Shares of AUDC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 51,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,513. The company has a market cap of $325.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.88. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $60.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 23,104 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 1.6% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 838,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 441,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 203,399 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 202,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 17,589 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 174,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

