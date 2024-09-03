Autoliv, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

Autoliv has raised its dividend payment by an average of 62.5% per year over the last three years. Autoliv has a payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Autoliv to earn $10.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Autoliv Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $102.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.22 and a 200-day moving average of $113.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $89.37 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autoliv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $145.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.46.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

