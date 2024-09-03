Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Short Interest Up 13.1% in August

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the July 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 847,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV stock traded up $1.34 on Monday, reaching $102.47. The stock had a trading volume of 633,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,098. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $89.37 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $145.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Autoliv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autoliv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 133.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

See Also

