Autumn Glory Partners LLC Invests $215,000 in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos acquired 1,608 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $28,992.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $101,202.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $33,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Shares of Hercules Capital stock remained flat at $19.17 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,213. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.99 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 57.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HTGC shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

