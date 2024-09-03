Autumn Glory Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

COWZ traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $57.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,458 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

