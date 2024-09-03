Autumn Glory Partners LLC Purchases 1,033 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for about 2.2% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,417,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 108,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 145.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 95,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 56,509 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 28,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,820,000 after purchasing an additional 518,009 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.07. The stock had a trading volume of 231,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400,698. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.43.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 79.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

