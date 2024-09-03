Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total transaction of $463,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,852,083.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,615,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total value of $463,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,852,083.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,797 shares of company stock valued at $20,292,558 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $8.67 on Tuesday, reaching $260.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.02. The firm has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of 70.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.05 and a 52 week high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CDNS. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

