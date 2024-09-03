Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Down 13.7% Over Last Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $22.20 or 0.00037759 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $8.99 billion and $167.57 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012524 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007450 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000512 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,961,066 coins and its circulating supply is 404,957,966 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

