Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Price Performance

Shares of Avinger stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55. Avinger has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $14.00.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($2.39). The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Avinger will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

About Avinger

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGR Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 2.57% of Avinger as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

