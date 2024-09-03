Aviva plc (AV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11.90 on October 17th

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Aviva Stock Up 0.3 %
Aviva stock opened at GBX 506.20 ($6.66) on Tuesday. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 366 ($4.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 510.20 ($6.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,096.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 486.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 478.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Aviva from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 572 ($7.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 545 ($7.17) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 518.50 ($6.82).
Insider Buying and Selling at Aviva
In related news, insider Thomas Neil bought 100,000 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.36) per share, with a total value of £484,000 ($636,423.41). In other Aviva news, insider Thomas Neil purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.36) per share, for a total transaction of £484,000 ($636,423.41). Also, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.34) per share, with a total value of £4,834.46 ($6,356.95). Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aviva
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Why Lululemon’s Setback Could Be Your Next Big Win
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy as Interest Rates Fall
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Ulta’s Stock Dip: Analysts Say Seize This Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.