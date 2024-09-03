Avory & Company LLC Acquires 7,454 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Avory & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF comprises 0.6% of Avory & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Avory & Company LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGF. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,675,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 101,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 784,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after buying an additional 97,509 shares during the period.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGF opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $15.38.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

