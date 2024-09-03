Avory & Company LLC Purchases 16,142 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Avory & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 281,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,142 shares during the period. Zillow Group makes up approximately 9.2% of Avory & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Avory & Company LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $13,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,983,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Zillow Group by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,155 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $407,047.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,239 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,386.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $39,953.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,310.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $407,047.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,386.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,558 shares of company stock worth $10,236,754 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Z stock opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $48.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.74 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on Z shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Further Reading

