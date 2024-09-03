Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Short Interest Update

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,400 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 253,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 218,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 74.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 79,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 54,213 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 10.9% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCSF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCSF traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.11. 212,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,532. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $72.27 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.