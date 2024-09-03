Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 152.50 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 153.50 ($2.02). 205,185 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 311,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154 ($2.02).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAKK shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bakkavor Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.84) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 150.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 129.71. The firm has a market cap of £882.41 million, a PE ratio of 1,705.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, dips, salads, soups, sauces, fresh cut salads, burritos, food-to-go products, sandwiches, wraps, and bakery products.

