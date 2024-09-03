Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Receives $69.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.08.

BALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

Ball Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BALL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $168,372,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Ball by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,057,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,167 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,815,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,909 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,527,000 after purchasing an additional 998,527 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ball by 458.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,018,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,139,000 after purchasing an additional 836,293 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $63.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85. Ball has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

About Ball

)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

