Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,700 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 652,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.48.

Shares of BSAC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.36. 19,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.47.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $599.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.44 million. Research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 25,237 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 166,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 43,949 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 796,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after buying an additional 300,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

