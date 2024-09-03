Bancor (BNT) Market Cap Achieves $59.83 Million

Bancor (BNT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Bancor has a market capitalization of $59.83 million and $2.97 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bancor has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000814 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008731 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,940.50 or 1.00254625 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012736 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007772 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bancor Profile

Bancor (BNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 125,002,809 tokens. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 125,026,201.99792798. The last known price of Bancor is 0.48436821 USD and is up 4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 421 active market(s) with $3,174,997.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.