Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Short Interest Update

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 963,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kade Ross sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $59,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at $394,608.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 1,769 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $39,307.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,408,681.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,044 shares of company stock valued at $329,336. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bandwidth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 4.6% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 31.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Stock Down 2.4 %

BAND stock opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.47 million, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAND shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

