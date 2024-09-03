Bank of America Raises MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $350.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MDB has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $341.27.

Shares of MDB opened at $290.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $212.74 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,146,003 shares in the company, valued at $280,770,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $6,900,509. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $326,237,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,037,000 after buying an additional 551,567 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in MongoDB by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,222,000 after buying an additional 400,705 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in MongoDB by 1,098.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 424,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,084,000 after buying an additional 388,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $153,990,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

