Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.
Barings BDC has raised its dividend by an average of 16.2% annually over the last three years. Barings BDC has a payout ratio of 90.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.7%.
Barings BDC Price Performance
NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BBDC
About Barings BDC
Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Barings BDC
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Don’t Count Out CrowdStrike Yet: Key Insights from Q2 Earnings
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Why Lululemon’s Setback Could Be Your Next Big Win
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy as Interest Rates Fall
Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.