Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

Barings BDC has raised its dividend by an average of 16.2% annually over the last three years. Barings BDC has a payout ratio of 90.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.7%.

Barings BDC Price Performance

NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $74.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

