Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Down 3.3%

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX)’s share price fell 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.39 and last traded at $19.53. 4,665,965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 21,563,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOLD. CIBC lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,999 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,119 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 36,519 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

