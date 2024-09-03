Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.67.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $79.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 86.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.70.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.78 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $176,820.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,680.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $176,820.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,680.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $2,677,562.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,231,138.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,111 shares of company stock worth $6,280,446 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

