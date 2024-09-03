Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) Shares Purchased by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC boosted its stake in Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned 0.85% of Battalion Oil worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Battalion Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $3,608,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Battalion Oil during the first quarter valued at $608,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Battalion Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $766,000. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Battalion Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Battalion Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BATL stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.35. 4,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,494. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. Battalion Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $55.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Battalion Oil ( NYSE:BATL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 26.17% and a negative return on equity of 99.89%. The firm had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Ward, Reeves, and Winkler, Texas. It serves independent marketers, and oil and natural gas and gas pipeline companies.

