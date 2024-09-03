BBGI Global Infrastructure (BBGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.20 on October 17th

BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from BBGI Global Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $3.97. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BBGI Global Infrastructure Stock Up 0.9 %
BBGI Global Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 135.86 ($1.79) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £971.24 million, a PE ratio of 2,243.33 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 135.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 132.08. BBGI Global Infrastructure has a 1-year low of GBX 121 ($1.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 144.80 ($1.90).
About BBGI Global Infrastructure
