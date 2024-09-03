BBGI Global Infrastructure (BBGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.20 on October 17th

BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from BBGI Global Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $3.97. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Stock Up 0.9 %

BBGI Global Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 135.86 ($1.79) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £971.24 million, a PE ratio of 2,243.33 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 135.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 132.08. BBGI Global Infrastructure has a 1-year low of GBX 121 ($1.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 144.80 ($1.90).

About BBGI Global Infrastructure

BBGI Global Infrastructure SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

