BCU Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 2.1% of BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 538,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,906,000 after purchasing an additional 38,371 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 179,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,157,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,496,000 after purchasing an additional 34,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $39.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.73.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

