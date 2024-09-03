BCU Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $107.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

