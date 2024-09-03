BCU Wealth Advisors LLC Has $58.04 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,341 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 42.9% of BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $58,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 221,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,786,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC stock opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $33.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.86.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

